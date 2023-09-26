News you can trust since 1886
Public urged not to approach Preston man wanted for assisting an offender

The public have been urged not to approach a wanted man from Ashton-on-Ribble.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST
Richard Garner is wanted for an offence of assisting an offender in relation to a serious wounding of a woman in Preston earlier this year.

The 55-year-old is from the Ashton-on-Ribble area of Preston.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The public are asked not to approach Garner but to report any sightings to the police.

“Please contact 101, quoting log 0343 of February 12, 2023, or email [email protected].”