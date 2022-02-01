Public urged not to approach man wanted after two police officers assaulted in Preston

Darryl Cooke is wanted after two police officers were assaulted in Preston in August 2021.

They were responding to reports property had been damaged in the area before the attack.

Police also received a report of historic assaults against a woman in Preston in January 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darryl Cooke, 31, of Plungington Road, Preston, is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and of medium build (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 31-year-old is wanted in connection with the allegations

Cooke was described as a dangerous offender by police, who advised the public not to approach him.

PC Seth Williams, of Preston Police, said: "Cooke knows he is wanted and I would urge him to do the right thing and come forward.

"If you know where he is, please ring us immediately."

Cooke, of Plungington Road, Preston, is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and of medium build.

He has short, light-brown hair and brown eyes.

Cooke has links to Preston and has been working in Wales, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0210 of August 28.

In an emergency call 999.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months.