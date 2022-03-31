Public urged not to approach Bamber Bridge man with links to Lancaster
Have you seen 26-year-old Lee Ashton from Bamber Bridge?
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 10:42 am
Police want to speak to Ashton in relation to an allegation of assault.
Ashton is 5ft 3ins tall, with dark brown hair, green eyes and has a scar on his forehead and under his left eye. He has the initials LA tattooed on his neck.
He has links to Lancaster, Chorley and the South Ribble.
Anyone with information on Ashton’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to email [email protected] For immediate sightings call 999.