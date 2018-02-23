Pub’s licence under threat over violence

Police want a town centre pub’s licence to be reviewed after a catalogue of concerns over violence and drugs.

Management of the popular Railway in Leyland will be called before councillors on Thursday to answer claims that the pub was the scene of 21 violent incidents, four allegations of drug dealing and other complaints involving under-aged drinking and drinks being spiked - all in the space of just over a year.

South Ribble’s licensing panel will be asked by Lancashire Police to decide if the pub should lose the right to sell alcohol, food and provide entertainment because of its alleged record of disorder.

It is claimed that police and other emergency services were called to the pub, owned by Punch Taverns, to deal with 48 incidents between late December 2016 and early January 2018 - a period of just 13 months.

Amongst the incidents was “a large fight” after which 100 customers had to be dispersed. In another fracas around 20 people were said to be fighting. And police had to help disperse 100 more people on Christmas Day.

Thursday’s licensing panel will have the power to modify the conditions of the pub’s licence, suspend it for up to three months, or revoke it altogether. Police say they have applied for a review due to concerns over the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm.

No-one was available at the Railway for comment.