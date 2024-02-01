£600k worth of heroin found in car footwell after driver pulled over on M6 near Garstang
£600k worth of heroin was seized after a driver was pulled over on the M6 near Garstang.
The drugs were discovered in the passenger footwell of Mohsin Syed's car after he was pulled over near Garstang in November.
Nine packages of heroin weighing 1kg each were found with a street value of £598,000.
The 24-year-old admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and possession with intent to supply heroin.
Syed, of Limbrey Drive, Milton Keynes, was subsequently jailed for six years.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The stop of the vehicle was made as part of ongoing Op Warrior, which was set up to target individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.
"Project Adder is a multi-agency initiative in Blackpool targeting those who sell Class A Drugs.
"By removing drugs and providing those suffering with addiction the pathways to rehabilitation Project Adder is having a huge impact on the town and tackling the scourge of Class A drugs distribution."