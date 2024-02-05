£4k worth of goods stolen from YESSS Electrical store in Preston
£4k worth of goods were stolen an from an electrical wholesaler in Preston.
Goods valued at £4,000 were stolen from YESSS Electrical in Riding Street on November 29, 2023.
Officers on Monday (February 5) released CCTV images of three people they wanted to talk to in connection with the theft.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Enquiries have been ongoing since then and now we are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
"Please contact 101, quoting log 0726 of November 29 or email 2980@lancashire.police.uk."
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.