News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

£4k worth of goods stolen from YESSS Electrical store in Preston

£4k worth of goods were stolen an from an electrical wholesaler in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:22 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 12:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Goods valued at £4,000 were stolen from YESSS Electrical in Riding Street on November 29, 2023.

Officers on Monday (February 5) released CCTV images of three people they wanted to talk to in connection with the theft.

Officers want to speak to these three people after £4k worth of goods were stolen an from an electrical wholesaler in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers want to speak to these three people after £4k worth of goods were stolen an from an electrical wholesaler in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers want to speak to these three people after £4k worth of goods were stolen an from an electrical wholesaler in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Enquiries have been ongoing since then and now we are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

"Please contact 101, quoting log 0726 of November 29 or email 2980@lancashire.police.uk."

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePrestonLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice