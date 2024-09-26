Lancashire Police charge St Annes man with drug dealing after cocaine worth £40k seized in raid
The pair were arrested after the Fylde Rural Task Force executed a warrant at a property in Church Road on Tuesday.
Officers found two safes inside the address. Inside one safe was half a kilogram of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £40,000.
The other safe contained multiple mobile phones and over £6,000 in cash.
Two cars, jewellery, and clothing were also seized, and a 47-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Wayne Jones, 47, of Kirkdale Avenue in St Annes, has since been charged and remanded to prison until his next appearance in court on October 23.
He is charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.
The 30-year-old woman has been bailed.