£3.7k worth of designer goods stolen from Land Rover on Ribbleton Lane in Preston
and live on Freeview channel 276
£3.7k worth of designer goods were stolen from a Land Rover in Preston.
The rear window of the vehicle was smashed on Ribbleton Lane at around 8.20pm on Tuesday, April 30.
Around £3,700 worth of items, including designer clothing, were then stolen.
Officers on Tuesday released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we would now like to ask for your help to identify the people in these images as we think they may be able to help our investigation.
“We appreciate that the images are a little blurred but we believe that someone may be able to help identify them.”
“If you can help, call 101, quoting the log number 1338 of April 30 or email 3698@lancashire.police.uk.”
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.