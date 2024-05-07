Watch more of our videos on Shots!

£3.7k worth of designer goods were stolen from a Land Rover in Preston.

The rear window of the vehicle was smashed on Ribbleton Lane at around 8.20pm on Tuesday, April 30.

Officers are looking to identify these two people in connection with a high-value theft in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Around £3,700 worth of items, including designer clothing, were then stolen.

Officers on Tuesday released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we would now like to ask for your help to identify the people in these images as we think they may be able to help our investigation.

“We appreciate that the images are a little blurred but we believe that someone may be able to help identify them.”

“If you can help, call 101, quoting the log number 1338 of April 30 or email 3698@lancashire.police.uk.”

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.