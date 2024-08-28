Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

£168k worth of cannabis plants were seized and three people during drug raids discovered in Burnley and Rossendale.

More than 200 cannabis plants were found last week as part of an ongoing operation into targeting and dismantling cannabis farms.

The operational activity targeted specific locations where intelligence had indicated the growth of cannabis plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£168k worth of cannabis plants were seized during drug raids discovered in Burnley and Rossendale | Lancashire Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three farms were subsequently located and dismantled. These were found on Holly Street in Burnley, Newchurch Road in Bacup and Westgate in Burnley.

Three suspects were also arrested after the cannabis farm was discovered in Westgate.

Officers found 50 cannabis plants after they responded to reports of a burglary at an address on the street.

There were also signs that the electricity had been bypassed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 35-year-old woman was subsequently arrested for burglary and drug driving, while a 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were arrested for burglary

Sgt Victoria Bramley, from Burnley Police, said: “The cultivation of cannabis can cause misery for communities and often funds serious and organised crime.

“Tampering with the electricity supply to power these cannabis farms is dangerous, not just for the property but also for those living in neighbouring properties too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to crack down on those involved in cannabis cultivation and would urge anyone who notices anything suspicious, like screened-off windows, unusual amounts of heat coming from a property and strange smells or sounds to get in touch with us.”

Three suspects were also arrested following the raids | Lancashire

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.