£168k worth of cannabis plants seized and three people arrested during drug raids in Burnley and Rossendale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
More than 200 cannabis plants were found last week as part of an ongoing operation into targeting and dismantling cannabis farms.
The operational activity targeted specific locations where intelligence had indicated the growth of cannabis plants.
Three farms were subsequently located and dismantled. These were found on Holly Street in Burnley, Newchurch Road in Bacup and Westgate in Burnley.
Three suspects were also arrested after the cannabis farm was discovered in Westgate.
Officers found 50 cannabis plants after they responded to reports of a burglary at an address on the street.
There were also signs that the electricity had been bypassed.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A 35-year-old woman was subsequently arrested for burglary and drug driving, while a 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were arrested for burglary
Sgt Victoria Bramley, from Burnley Police, said: “The cultivation of cannabis can cause misery for communities and often funds serious and organised crime.
“Tampering with the electricity supply to power these cannabis farms is dangerous, not just for the property but also for those living in neighbouring properties too.
“We will continue to crack down on those involved in cannabis cultivation and would urge anyone who notices anything suspicious, like screened-off windows, unusual amounts of heat coming from a property and strange smells or sounds to get in touch with us.”
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.