More than £14,000 worth of illegal tobacco, cigarettes and vapes seized by police in Rossendale.

Police carrying out shop visits last week alongside Trading Standards found two locations to have a large amount of illegal tobacco, cigarettes and vapes with a retail value worth more than £14,000.

A spokesperson for Rossendale Police said: “Last week we were out with Trading Standards carrying out visits to businesses across Haslingden, Rawtenstall and Waterfoot.

“We seized the illegal products and Trading Standards will be taking appropriate enforcement action against the shops.“

They added: “These products are illegal and can pose a serious risk to the health of those consuming them.

“We are glad that we have been able to remove a quantity of them off the streets of Rossendale and we will continue to work with our partners to tackle this issue.”

If you have any information about the sale of illegal tobacco or vaping products, please report it HERE.