Properties evacuated as bomb squad investigate 'suspicious package' at Burnley Cricket Club

A "suspicious package" has prompted an evacuation around Burnley Cricket Club, police said.
Officers have now announced a new evacuation zone around the club on Belvedere Road
Properties within the two circles on the map have been evacuated while police continue to investigate.
Burnley Police said this is a precautionary measure.
The bomb squad was called this morning to assess the package, and residents and motorists have been warned of the traffic disruption in the area.
A spokesperson for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We are currently responding to reports a suspicious package has been found at Burnley Cricket Club on Belvedere Road.
"The EOD has been called to assess the package."
Update to follow.