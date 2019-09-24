Properties evacuated as bomb squad investigate 'suspicious package' at Burnley Cricket Club

Have your say

A "suspicious package" has prompted an evacuation around Burnley Cricket Club, police said.



Officers have now announced a new evacuation zone around the club on Belvedere Road

Police have released this map of the evacuation zone.

Properties within the two circles on the map have been evacuated while police continue to investigate.

Burnley Police said this is a precautionary measure.

The bomb squad was called this morning to assess the package, and residents and motorists have been warned of the traffic disruption in the area.

A spokesperson for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We are currently responding to reports a suspicious package has been found at Burnley Cricket Club on Belvedere Road.

Burnley Cricket Club.

"The EOD has been called to assess the package."

Update to follow.