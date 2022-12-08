‘Prolific’ thieves who stole cash and charity boxes from takeaways, mosques and religious centres in Blackburn jailed
Two thieves who stole cash and charity boxes from takeaways, mosques, and religious centres in Blackburn have been jailed.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
8th Dec 2022, 7:36pm
Kelvin Stephens, 24, of no fixed abode, and Jamie Quigley, 31, of Sumner Street, committed 14 burglaries between them in April this year.
Quigley – who left a half-eaten pie in one of the takeaways that he targeted – pleaded guilty to eleven non-dwelling burglaries, while Stephens pleaded guilty to seven.
Most Popular
Both offenders caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to enter the buildings.
They both received a two-year prison sentence and will be placed on licence when they are released.