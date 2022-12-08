Kelvin Stephens, 24, of no fixed abode, and Jamie Quigley, 31, of Sumner Street, committed 14 burglaries between them in April this year.

Quigley – who left a half-eaten pie in one of the takeaways that he targeted – pleaded guilty to eleven non-dwelling burglaries, while Stephens pleaded guilty to seven.

Two thieves who stole cash and charity boxes from takeaways, mosques, and religious centres during a burgling spree in Blackburn have been jailed (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Both offenders caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to enter the buildings.