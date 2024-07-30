Southport stabbings update as Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemns 'truly awful' attack in new video
In a new video shared by The Guardian, the PM speaks out on yesterday’s stabbing spree which left two children dead and nine more were injured - including six in a critical condition.
Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the “ferocious attack” also left two adults critically hurt after they tried to defend the children.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
The Prime Minister has offered his condolences to the victims of the attack, and their families and friends, saying “the whole country is deeply shocked”.
In the video, Sir Keir Starmer says the multiple stabbings in Southport were “truly awful” as he thanked emergency services for their response.
He said: “The events today are just truly awful and I know the whole country is deeply shocked at what they’ve seen and what they’ve heard.
“I know I speak for everybody in the whole country in saying our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, their families, their friends and the wider community.
“It’s almost impossible to imagine the grief and trauma they’re going through. I do want to thank the emergency services and Merseyside Police who have had to respond to the most difficult circumstances.”