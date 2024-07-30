Southport stabbings update as Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemns 'truly awful' attack in new video

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:35 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 11:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the knife attack on a dance and yoga class that killed two children and wounded 11 people in Southport.

In a new video shared by The Guardian, the PM speaks out on yesterday’s stabbing spree which left two children dead and nine more were injured - including six in a critical condition.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the “ferocious attack” also left two adults critically hurt after they tried to defend the children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the knife attack on a dance and yoga class that killed two children and wounded 11 people in Southport. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside police saidPrime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the knife attack on a dance and yoga class that killed two children and wounded 11 people in Southport. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside police said
Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the knife attack on a dance and yoga class that killed two children and wounded 11 people in Southport. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside police said | Lancashire Post

The Prime Minister has offered his condolences to the victims of the attack, and their families and friends, saying “the whole country is deeply shocked”.

In the video, Sir Keir Starmer says the multiple stabbings in Southport were “truly awful” as he thanked emergency services for their response.

He said: “The events today are just truly awful and I know the whole country is deeply shocked at what they’ve seen and what they’ve heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know I speak for everybody in the whole country in saying our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, their families, their friends and the wider community.

“It’s almost impossible to imagine the grief and trauma they’re going through. I do want to thank the emergency services and Merseyside Police who have had to respond to the most difficult circumstances.”

Related topics:Prime MinisterKeir StarmerMerseyside Police