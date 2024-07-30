Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the knife attack on a dance and yoga class that killed two children and wounded 11 people in Southport.

In a new video shared by The Guardian, the PM speaks out on yesterday’s stabbing spree which left two children dead and nine more were injured - including six in a critical condition.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the “ferocious attack” also left two adults critically hurt after they tried to defend the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the knife attack on a dance and yoga class that killed two children and wounded 11 people in Southport. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside police said | Lancashire Post

The Prime Minister has offered his condolences to the victims of the attack, and their families and friends, saying “the whole country is deeply shocked”.

In the video, Sir Keir Starmer says the multiple stabbings in Southport were “truly awful” as he thanked emergency services for their response.

He said: “The events today are just truly awful and I know the whole country is deeply shocked at what they’ve seen and what they’ve heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know I speak for everybody in the whole country in saying our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, their families, their friends and the wider community.