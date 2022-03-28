Preston's week in court - who's been convicted of crimes by local magistrates

A round-up of people brought before local magistrates...

By Andy Moffatt
Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:55 am

Brandon Shaw, 20, University House, University of Lancaster: Five year stalking protection order granted for five years.

Ashley Childs, 39, Woodside Cottage, Out Rawcliffe, Preston: failed to comply with the requirement of a community order - three months prison suspended for 18 months.

Devonne Adrian Hodgson, 35, Skeffington Road, Preston: failed to provide a blood specimen when suspected of committing a motoring offence - disqualified from driving for 12 months, £90 fine, £45 costs.

Preston Magistrates' Court

Ian Atkinson, 68, Lodge Lane, Singleton: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone - £681 fine, disqualified from driving for six months.

Zachary MURPHY, 27, Manfield, Skelmersdale: driving while disqualified - disqualified for a further 12months, £90 fine, £85 costs.

Alfred Emanuelle Russell, 45, Bryning Way, Buckshaw Village: failed to provide a breath specimen when required - disqualified from driving for 12 months, £441 fine.

Alec Thomas Stephen Fisher, 21, Fourfield, Bamber Bridge: took a vehicle without the owners consent - 200 hours community service, £90 fine, £85 costs.

Bharath Kumar Jannu, 24, Norris Street, Fulwood: driving without insurance - six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs.

Liam Watts, 22, Stratford Road, Chorley: downloaded a VPN service app prohibited by a restraining order - 10 week curfew order.

Paul Hope, 37, Eldon Street, Preston: failed to comply with a supervision order - seven days imprisonment.

Kimberley Maddock, 39, Galloway Close, Leyland: drink driving - two month curfew order, two year driving ban.

Carl Busby, 37, Robin Street, Preston: assault - 12 months community order, £300 costs.

Michael Anthony Lawrenson, 39, St Michael’s Road, Preston: stalking - 12 months community order, £90 fine, two year restraining order.

Lee McMinn, 40, Scott Road, Morecambe: driving without due care and attention - £440 fine, six penalty points on driving licence.

Michael Dewhurst, 34, Holland House Road, Preston: driving without insurance - £660 fine, six penalty points on driving licence.