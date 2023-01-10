A Chorley man who staged a “dirty protest” in two police cells has been sent to prison for a week.

Liam Hughes, 35, of Froom Street pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared in Preston Magistrates Court.

The magistrates heard Hughes had damaged two custody cells at Blackburn Police Station by defecating and smearing faeces across the walls and view holes, intending to destroy or damage the cells or being reckless as to whether the property would be destroyed or damaged.

Preston Magistrates Court

It was estimated the damage cost around £340 to clean up.

Jail for 37-year-old who threatened police officer

A Preston man who threatened a police officer and resisted arrest was jailed for a total of 10 months by magistrates in the city when he appeared on a series of charges.Michael Garry Dixon, 37, of no fixed abode, admitted entering a Spar shop and a beauty salon and stealing goods worth more than £1,000. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a set of Apple AirPod earphones worth £189 from a woman.And he admitted resisting arrest by a police officer and using abusive and insulting words or behaviour to the PC. Magistrates also jailed him for twice failing to surrender to bail at the magistrates court.Dixon was sentenced to 16 weeks on each of the burglary offences, four weeks for the AirPod theft and two weeks each for failing to surrender to bail - all the sentences to run consecutively. He was given a further two-week sentence for threatening the policeman to run concurrently.

Woman in assault case must pay victim £100 compensation

A 21-year-old Preston woman who assaulted another female in Lostock Hall has been ordered to pay compensation to her victim by Preston Magistrates.Jordan Katy Watkins, of Abbey Street, Ashton, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.Watkins was fined £100 and told to pay £100 in compensation. In addition the court imposed a community order, requiring her to participate in activities and attend appointments for up to a maximum of 30 days over the next year.

Man, 44, ordered by court to stay away from woman he assaulted

A Preston man who admitted assaulting a woman was made the subject of a restraining order by magistrates in the city.Andrew Justin Hodson, 44, of Brackenbury Road, was also given a conditional discharge for 12 months.The magistrates imposed the restraining order banning Hodson from making any direct or indirect contact with the woman. And he was ordered not to enter a house in Ashton, Preston. The order will remain in force for two years.

Drink driver escapes jail but is banned for 32 months

