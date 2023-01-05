Rail fare dodgers fined £83,000 in one day

Train fare dodgers had to stump up almost £83,000 in fines and costs for travelling without a ticket on the railway in Lancashire after a month-long operation by station staff last summer.

A total of 207 offenders have now had their cases heard by Preston Magistrates in a mammoth one-day session. Of those 26 either had their case withdrawn or adjourned.

Preston Magistrates Court.

The 181 who were found guilty by the justices were all fined £220 and ordered to pay £150 court costs and an £88 victim surcharge - a total of £458 each. They also had to pay for the fare they had dodged.

Sent to jail for damaging mum's Christmas tree

Jordan Patrick Nuttall, 21, of Jubilee Court, Leyland was sent to prison for six weeks for damaging his mother's Christmas tree, her front door and window at an address in Chorley. Preston Magistrates decided he should go to jail because of his previous record and his "flagrant disregard for court orders." He was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

Facebook threat cost Leyland man £200 fine

Hundreds of cases were dealt with by magistrates in Preston in one week before Christmas.

Mark Dearden, 42, of Bristol Avenue, Farington, Leyland was fined £200 after admitting sending a threatening Facebook message to a female. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the victim.

Prison for burglar who damaged laptops

Michael John Hesketh, 37, of Eldon Street, Preston was sent to prison for six months after pleading guilty to entering the Family Support Resource Centre in the city with intent to steal. He also admitted damaging laptops and cabinets at the centre. Magistrates jailed him because of his previous record of similar offences. He was also on licence at the time.

Suspended sentence for assaulting woman

Ian Loftus, 32, of Station Road, Bamber Bridge, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to assaulting a female. He also admitted damaging a wall and a baby gate. Loftus was ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work, pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Man, 40, given restraining order after assault

James Dorricott, 40, of Westby Place, Ashton, Preston was given a community order after admitting assaulting a woman and also damaging her mobile phone. The city's magistrates also ordered him to carry out 50 hours unpaid work. They issued a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman for 12 months. He was told to pay £150 compensation and a £114 victim surcharge.

Woman damaged items in newsagent's shop

Kristina Marie Stableford, 27, of Trafalgar Street, Chorley was given a conditional discharge for six months by Preston Magistrates after pleading guilty to damaging numerous items in the Mullah Newsagents in Chorley. She was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the shopkeeper and a £26 victim surcharge.

Shoplifter caught after raiding two stores in Leyland

Daniel John Fleming, 35, of Robin Street, Ribbleton given conditional discharge for 12 months after admitting shoplifting at two stores in Leyland on the same day. He stole gaming consoles and a packet of socks from Home Bargains worth £42 and also a box of batteries from The Range. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £22 and £85 court costs.

Man fined after failing to attend unpaid work sessions

Callum Taylor, 24, of Redwing Drive, Chorley was fined £715 with £65 costs after admitting a breach of a community order by failing to attend two sessions of unpaid work.

No licence or insurance lands man in court

Catalain Cojoc, 31, of Fishwick Parade, Preston was fined £120 and given eight penalty points after admitting driving a car in Longworth Street without insurance or valid licence. He was also ordered to pay £90 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Woman caught behind the wheel with no insurance

Mihaela Dobrin, 27, of Cemetery Road, Preston was fined £120 and given six penalty points after pleading guilty to driving a car on New Hall Lane without insurance. She was also ordered to pay £90 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Six points on licence for no insurance or seat belt

Lewis Stirrup, 22, of Compton Green, Fulwood was fined £180 and given six points on his licence for driving without insurance and not wearing a seat belt. He was also ordered to pay £90 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Man, 36, jailed for stealing food from Asda

Florin Petrache, 38, of Dundonald Street, Preston was sent to jail for two weeks after admitting theft of food worth £361 from an Asda store in Crewe.

Teen fined for cannabis wraps

Brooke Loretta Nicholson, 19, of Dodgson Road, Preston was fined £80 for possessing two wraps of cannabis. She was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge. Nicholson was fined a further £10 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order imposed in November 2021 for assaulting an emergency worker.

JPs dish out 'grand' punishment for car owner

Failing to tell police who was driving his car when it was suspected of having committed a traffic offence cost 29-year-old Jordan Martin of Briar Bank Row, Fulwood more than £1,000. Preston Magistrates fined him £660 and ordered him to pay £90 costs and a £264 surcharge towards victim services. He also received six points on his licence.

74-year-old admits driving without insurance and licence

William Wilds, 74, of Kingsfold Drive, Penwortham was fined £120 and given six points on his licence after admitting driving on Hawksbury Drive without insurance and a valid licence.

Teenager stole X-box from next-door neighbour