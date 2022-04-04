Preston's week in court - these are 25 of the people convicted of crimes at the city's magistrates
A round-up of people brought before local magistrates.
Paul Hope, 37, Eldon Road, Preston: failed comply with a supervision order - seven days imprisonment.
Kimberley Tara Marie Maddock, 39, Galloway Close, Leyland: driving with excess alcohol - two month curfew order, banned from driving for two years, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.
Stephen Price, 40, Greaves Road, Lancaster: driving while under the influence of a controlled drug - 12 month community order, three year driving ban.
Paul Ian Richardson, 41, Wood Green, Leyland: failed to comply with the terms of a restraining order - 12 weeks prison, offence is deemed so serious because of defendant's flagrant disregard fort court order.
Terence Newton, 38, Woodlands Drive, Leyland: failed to provide information relating to the driver suspected of committing an offence - £930 fine, £93 victim surcharge, £200 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.
James Foreshaw, 32, Tillage Close, Walmer Bridge, Preston: driving with excess alcohol - banned from driving for 20 months, £346 fine, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs.
Mohammed Amanul Hoque, 30, Ellen Street, Preston: criminal damage to a window - £40 fine, £100 compensation, £34 victim surcharge.
Martin Marriot, 34, Fell View, Chorley: drunk and disorderly - £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs.
Daniel Simon Bufton, 42, Brackenbury Road, Preston: used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, assault by beating of an emergency worker - two year community order, £95 costs.
Jordan David Jones, 29, Kingsmead, Chorley: driving with excess alcohol - banned from driving for 16 months, £415 fine, £42 victim surcharge, £85 costs.
Warren Michael Livesey, 41, Cornwall Avenue, Buckshaw Village: driving with excess alcohol - £360 fine, £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 16 months.
Susan Stubbs, 30, Shireburne Drive, Chorley: driving with excess alcohol - £120 fine, banned from driving for 16 months.
Andrew John Bowker, 44, Tillage Close, Walmer Bridge: breach of the conditions of a restraining order - 50 weeks imprisonment.
Michael Justin Clement, 30, Morecambe Street West, Morecambe: possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster; driving while under the influence of a controlled drug - six months prison suspended for 18 months, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 18 months.
Lisa Whittle, 48, Laxton Court, Eccleston: failed to provide breath specimen when suspected of committing an offence - 10 weeks prison suspended for 18 months, £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for 36 months. .
Callum Fitzpatrick, 33, St Michael’s Road, Preston: stole a vacuum flask with £15 from W Smith - seven days imprisonment suspended for 12 months.
Muhammed Hussain, 27, Maple Crescent, Preston: driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol - £360 fine, £36 victim surcharge, £1,500 costs, banned from driving for 12 months.
Mark McMonagle, 37, Houldsworth Road, Fulwood: failed to give information leading to the identification of a driver suspected of an offence - £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.
Lewis Stephens, 32, Manchester Walk, Buckshaw Village: assaulted a police officer in the execution of their duties - 18 months conditional discharge, £150 compensation, £22 victim surcharge.
Ben Williams, 25, Golf View, Ingol: failed to provide information on the identity of a driver suspected of committing an offence - £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs.
David Hinds, 38, Moss Street, Lostock Hall: driving while not wearing a seat belt - £83 fine.
Thomas Lloyd, 35, Slaidburn Drive, Lancaster: driving while not wearing a seat belt - £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs.
Florin Manolache, 36, St Ignatius Square, Preston: driving without insurance - £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.
Andrew Peter Rotchford, 39, Waitling Street Road, Preston: driving at excess speed in a 50mph zone - £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, four penalty points on driving licence.
Lauren Ryan, 33, Rankin Avenue, Hesketh Bank: driving at excessive speed in a 50mph zone - £46 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £20 costs, four penalty points on driving licence.