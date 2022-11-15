Benjamin Shaun Cromie, 29, of Skeffington Road, Preston admitted driving with more than the legal limit of a cocaine product and also Diazepam.The magistrates decided Cromie should not go to jail immediately, saying a suspended sentence was an appropriate punishment.He was also banned from driving for three years and given a supervision order for 12 months during which time he must complete 120 hours of unpaid work. In addition he was told he must pay a £154 victim surcharge.

Alcohol thefts from Booths

A Chorley shoplifter, who stole almost £700 worth of alcohol during four visits to the town's Booths supermarket, was given a community order requiring him to have treatment for drug dependency for six months by magistrates in Preston.He admitted breaching an earlier order set by the court in April for the four offences and was fined £20. No order of costs was made because of his lack of means.

Preston Magistrates Court

Sports club burglar had tyre wrench when caught

A man who broke into Fox Lane Sports Club in Leyland was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work by magistrates in Preston.Hasan Mahmood, of Cresswell Avenuue, Ingol, Preston denied the offence, but was found guilty by the court.The 28-year-old was also found guilty of having a tyre wrench when arrested and also possessing a quantity of cannabis.He was ordered to pay £450 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Man tagged after admitting harassment

Anthony James Leatherbarrow, of Broadfields in Chorley, was electronically tagged for four weeks by Preston Magistrates after admitting breaching a restraining order under the Protection of Harassment Act 1997.The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to two offences of visiting a house in the street where he lived but was prohibited from doing so. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Banned driver caught behind wheel

A Preston man who admitted driving while disqualified has been given a four months prison sentence suspended for 12 months by the city's magistrates.Matthew Benjamin Penny, 40, of Delaware Street, was also banned for three years, ordered to do 60 hours unpaid work and given an electronically tagged curfew for two months.

Restraining order issued after woman assaulted

A 30-year-old man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and also harassing her was given a community order by Preston Magistrates.Tyrone Kane Kilpatrick, of Thornfield Avenue, must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and was issued with a restraining order not to contact the woman or enter the road where she lives for a year.Kilpatrick was also ordered to pay £320 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Jail for man caught with 5 different drugs