Preston women named after being charged with thefts from TK Maxx and Tesco
Lancashire Police have named the pair after they were charged with thefts from TX Maxx at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale and Tesco Express in Longridge Road, Ribbleton.
A police spokesperson said: “We told you yesterday about arrests we had made in connection with thefts from shops in Preston and South Ribble this week and we wanted to give you an update.
“We were called to TK Maxx at the Capitol Centre just before 5pm on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) after it was reported handbags had been stolen.
“A 56-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. Lilley Smith, 56, from Albyn Bank Road, Preston has now been charged with theft from a shop.
“She has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in November.
“In a separate incident, another woman was arrested following a theft from Tesco Express on Longridge Road, Preston on Sunday (August 25, 2024).
“Following numerous enquiries, a woman was arrested on Wednesday and we can now tell you that Kiera Brogden, 30, from Alder Road, Ribbleton has been charged with theft from a shop.
“She has been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court this morning.”
The force added: “Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
“The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.”