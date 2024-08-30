Preston women named after being charged with thefts from TK Maxx and Tesco

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two women from Preston have been charged with stealing from city shops.

Lancashire Police have named the pair after they were charged with thefts from TX Maxx at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale and Tesco Express in Longridge Road, Ribbleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lilley Smith, 56, from Albyn Bank Road, Preston has been charged with theft after handbags were stolen from TK Maxx at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale. Credit: William Matthews | William Matthews

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “We told you yesterday about arrests we had made in connection with thefts from shops in Preston and South Ribble this week and we wanted to give you an update.

“We were called to TK Maxx at the Capitol Centre just before 5pm on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) after it was reported handbags had been stolen.

“A 56-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. Lilley Smith, 56, from Albyn Bank Road, Preston has now been charged with theft from a shop.

“She has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a separate incident, another woman was arrested following a theft from Tesco Express on Longridge Road, Preston on Sunday (August 25, 2024).

“Following numerous enquiries, a woman was arrested on Wednesday and we can now tell you that Kiera Brogden, 30, from Alder Road, Ribbleton has been charged with theft from a shop.

“She has been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court this morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force added: “Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

“The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.”