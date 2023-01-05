Preston woman wanted for being concerned in supply of Class A drugs arrested
A Preston woman who was wanted in connection with drug offences has been arrested following a public appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 3:33pm
Paula Gardener was wanted for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in the city.
Police launched a public appeal to find the 43-year-old on Tuesday (January 3) and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Officers later confirmed Gardener had been arrested on Thursday morning (January 5).
“Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.