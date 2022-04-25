Preston woman still missing a week after last sighting near Avenham Park

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Susan Stephenson, 56, after she was reported missing from her home near the park on Monday, April 18.
“Her whereabouts are currently unknown. She may be in the Lancashire area but has previously travelled to Barrow-in-Furness,” said a police spokesman.
Susan is described as 5ft 3 ins with a slim build and short dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and black trainers.
If you have seen Susan, or have any information on her whereabouts, you can call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1770 of April 18.