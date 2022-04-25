Preston woman still missing a week after last sighting near Avenham Park

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Susan Stephenson, 56, after she was reported missing from her home near the park on Monday, April 18.

“Her whereabouts are currently unknown. She may be in the Lancashire area but has previously travelled to Barrow-in-Furness,” said a police spokesman.

56-year-old Susan Stephenson is missing from her home in Preston and was last seen on Monday, April 18 near Avenham Park

Susan is described as 5ft 3 ins with a slim build and short dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and black trainers.