Preston woman charged with GBH and possession of a weapon after assault on man in Penwortham

A woman has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was attacked at a home in Penwortham.



Police were called to a home in Woodburn Grove shortly after 8.30am on Thursday (March 7).

Kim Walkden, 54, of Far Lane, Penwortham, has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 50s with injuries to his face and back.

It is believed the incident took place at a neighbouring address in Far Lane.

The victim was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"She has been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (March 8)."

It is believed the two parties are known to each other.