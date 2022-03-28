Preston woman accused of stalking three women causing significant distress

Thomas Sheard, 23, from Farringdon Crescent, is accused of stalking three women causing them serious alarm or distress.

The offences are said to have been committed last year.

Sheard is said have followed some of his victims home and loittered around their places of work, as well as shops they regularly frequented.

He is also said by the prosecution to have been frequent unwanted attempted to speak to one of the victims causing “a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities when you knew or ought to have known that your course of conduct would cause alarm or distress”.

Sheard is yet to enter a plea.

The case was heard at Preston Magistrates Court last week and was adjourned by JPs to a later date.