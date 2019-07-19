Preston woman, 26, arrested after falling off flyover and landing on a lorry in Penwortham

Have your say

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after she fell off a bridge in Penwortham this morning (July 19).



Police were called to Liverpool Road shortly before 5am after concerns were reported for the safety of a woman on the A59 flyover.

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after she came off the bridge above Liverpool Road and landed on a stationary lorry this morning (July 19)

Liverpool Road and the flyover were closed in both directions whilst police attended the scene.

Police said the 26-year-old woman came off the bridge and landed onto a stationary lorry on the road below.

She has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital, but is not believed to be seriously injured.

The woman has since been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

Liverpool Road and the A59 flyover were reopened shortly before 7am.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 4.48am today (19 July) to reports for a concern for safety on Penwortham Way in Penwortham.

"A woman came off the bridge and landed on a stationary lorry.

"She has been taken to hospital – she is not believed to be seriously injured.

"The road reopened shortly before 7am.

"A 26-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance."