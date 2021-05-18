Preston trio accused of dealing cocaine and cannabis in city

John Paul Kershaw, 32, of Malham Place, Ribbleton, is accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply it on May 31, 2019, and offering to supply cocaine on May 22, 2019.

Regan Martyn Linney, 24, of Vicarage Close, Fulwood, Preston, is accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply it on May 31, 2019, and being concerned in supplying cannabis.

Preston Crown Court

Zak Anthony Slater, 21, of Henderson Street, Preston, is accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply it on May 31, 2019, and being concerned in supplying cannabis between May 13 and May 31, 2019.

Judge Beverly Lunt set a trial date of July 26, 2021.

