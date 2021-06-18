Preston thief Peter Hull was involved in sticking fake number plates on car stolen from Brindle grandma and granddaughter in terrifying burglary

Peter Manuel Hull, 31, of Manchester Road, Preston, admits handling stolen goods in relation to a white Peugeot taken in the raid in Brindle, Chorley, three years ago on June 5, 2018.

Preston Crown Court was told he was identified in a press appeal.

A woman in her 70s and another in her 20s were tied up by masked offenders who used threats of violence and were armed with a chisel and a hammer at an address on Sandy Lane, in the village of Brindle in Chorley, at around 10.20pm on June 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crown Court

The raiders made off with a number of items, including money, jewellery, mobile phones and a vehicle.

Hunter Gray, prosecuting, said: " The vehicle was located through ANPR two days later travelling in various directions on Friday, June 8, a witness saw the vehicle on Stanifield Lane, Leyland and two men acting suspiciously.

"She took a photograph of them and of the number plates, indicating they were false number plates and she contacted the police.

"In due course there was video evidence of various men entering B and M in Leyland.

"Following a press appeal Hull was identified as a person who bought glue to attach the false number plates."

The court was told since the offence Hull had turned his life around.

Imposing a two year community order with a rehabilitation requirement Judge Richard Gioserano said: "You were starting to build up quite a criminal record here and obviously there are those who have their suspicions you were involved in this more than just buying glue to change the number plates.

"I have to put this to one side, but this doesn't change the fact your pre-sentence report shows you have genuinely turned your life around in the last three years.

"If I could be sure you were more closely involved things would be going very differently.

"You pleaded guilty on the basis you didn't know how it had been stolen and where it had come from."

Hull must attend the Thinking Skills probation programme.