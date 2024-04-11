Preston teenager arrested after weapons were found in a rucksack in Blackpool
A 17-year-old man from Preston has been arrested after weapons were found in a rucksack in Blackpool.
Yesterday, Lancashire Police officers were out on foot patrol on Kent Road in Blackpool and were made aware of a male who had left a rucksack on a nearby road.
After locating the rucksack on Bethesda Road, officers discovered three machetes, an axe, and a lock knife inside.
Officers soon located the male and, when searched, he was found to be in possession of a lock knife.
The male, 17, from Preston, was arrested for possession of a bladed article and is currently in custody.