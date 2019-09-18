Preston taxi driver will not be charged over obscene video after CPS say that no crime was committed

A Preston taxi driver will not face any charges over an obscene video in which he appeared to threaten Muslim converts to Christianity.

The 41-year-old man, from Deepdale, was arrested in December on suspicion of religiously aggravated harassment after the video was reported to Lancashire Police.

The hate-filled rant was filmed in a car driving around the Moor Park area of Preston and went viral after it was shared to social media.

The hackney carriage driver, who held a licence with Preston City Council, was released under investigation and issued a public apology asking both Muslims and Christians for forgiveness.

Police continued to investigate the incident for six months, and after seeking advice from a senior hate crimes lawyer, the force referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service in June.

Today (September 18), Lancashire Police said it has concluded its investigation into the alleged offences.

After liaising with the CPS, the force said no further action would be taken and the man will not be charged with any offence.

In a statement released this afternoon, Lancashire Police explained how this decision has been reached.

A spokesman said: ""n December last year we were made aware of a video widely circulating on social media which showed a man in a car in Preston making a number of offensive comments.

"As soon as this video came to our attention we launched an investigation and we arrested a 41-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of religiously aggravated harassment.

"Four further men, all from Preston, voluntarily attended at a police station and were also questioned under caution in connection with the incident.

"We have conducted detailed and wide ranging enquiries in relation to what happened, including the use of our digital specialists.

"We have also considered a number of possible offences. However, after liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service, the decision has been made by them that no further action will be taken.

"We understand the significant upset the comments in the video have caused to many people in Preston and beyond.

"However, our primary role is to investigate whether any criminal offences have occurred and it is therefore important to clarify how this decision has been reached.

"The video was initially posted into a private WhatsApp group containing a very small number of people.

"There is evidence to support the 41-year-old man’s claim that he did not intend for the video to be shared beyond that small number of people and despite numerous exhaustive enquiries, we are unable to determine how it was distributed beyond that group and by whom.

"There is therefore no evidence to prove that the arrested man had any intention to incite or stir up religious hatred amongst the general public.

"A separate offence of sending a grossly offensive/indecent or menacing message by a public communication network was also put to the Crown Prosecution Service, but it was decided by them that it did not meet the evidential test for a criminal offence."

Chief Inspector Steven Sansbury added: "I fully appreciate the distress and public interest that this video caused and have been determined to make sure a robust and thorough investigation was conducted, and all possible offences that may have been committed were considered.

"We work hard to keep communities across Preston safe and feeling safe and, as part of the investigation, we have spoken to a number of individuals and community organisations to reassure them.

“We are absolutely determined to tackle all crime motivated by hate and prejudice and I would urge anyone who has been a victim of a hate crime to have the confidence to come forward and report it to us.

"We will always deal with victims of hate crime professionally and sympathetically and do everything we can to both support them and seek justice wherever a crime has been committed."

