Preston stalker back behind bars after turning up at woman's home uninvited

Kurt Stephens, 30, of Miller Road, Preston, was heard by a neighbour shouting at the woman after he turned up at her home uninvited.

Preston Crown Court heard when officers arrived she was scared, upset and crying.

Stephens admitted breaching the order on the basis he went to the victim's address uninvited but was then "invited in".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Crown Court

Prosecuting, Catherine Ellis said: " Once inside he accepts there were raised voices including his, that there were children present who had been shown out to the garden and that he ultimately left.

"The call came from a neighbour who was aware of a domestic incident. He could hear abuse coming from a male voice.

"The police attended and spoke to his ex partner.

"She indicated to police the defendant had been shouting at her over childcare and contact issues, and accusing her of 'sh**ging around'.

"He had been there 10 minutes. She asked him to leave and eventually he did."

Stephens was arrested at his father's home and told him: "I'm going to prison, I've breached my restraining order."

The court heard he has numerous previous convictions including harassment against another woman, and public order incidents, stalking and breaching a restraining order against his current victim and breaches of sentence orders and bail.

After his arrest he was recalled to prison to serve the rest of a 23 month sentence - due to end in March 2022 - and has been on remand so far for 15 weeks.

Imposing a year in jail, Judge Richard Gioserano remarked he did not have the power to order it to run consecutively to his current term, but warned him: "The sentences will just keep getting longer until you get the message.

He added: " You've got a long record for harassing your former partners.

"Here you are again and still, it would seem from your pre sentence report, still blaming her for this, claiming you were having an on off relationship.

"Still you're trying to claim that although you breached it yet again, that she is to blame.

"We see that all the time - people in your situation trying to pass the blame onto their former partners.

"The restraining order is yours to obey. You know that by now."