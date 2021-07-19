Preston stabbing victim Adam Le Roi is given a heartbreaking tribute as relatives speak publicly for the first time

Those were the words of a grieving father, speaking publicly for the first time since his son was stabbed to death.

Parcel courier Adam Le Roi, 25, described as a "sociable and fun loving individual with a great sense of humour," suffered fatal knife wounds during a fracas at Kayley House on New Hall Lane on November 15.

Two men were cleared of his murder and manslaughter last week, meaning no one has been convicted over his death.

Adam, a keen Liverpool FC supporter, who lived in Ashton, suffered the injuries after he and his friend, Christopher Johnson, visited the flat of former UCLan archaeology students Connor Rumble and Grant Gardner over alleged anti-social behaviour.

Rumble, 26, admits causing the fatal injuries but said Mr Le Roi was 'advancing' on him as he was backing away.

Adam, who had worked at the former Fisher's Bar in Fishergate in Preston, then became employed by DPD Couriers, suffered three stab wounds to his left shoulder, one of which penetrated out of his armpit.

He died from a 17.5cm deep wound which caused catastrophic damage to two major arteries.

Part of the incident was caught on CCTV which was played throughout the trial and graphic details of his death were given by a pathologist.

Adam is survived by Andrei, his mum Diane, and his two sisters.

Recalling the moment they saw the footage, Andrei, 52, from Banks, near Preston, said: " It's heartbreaking. The thing that was most awful was listening to the pathologist alongside it saying' he's dying at this point;' and 'his chest would have been filling with blood.'"

Adam and his family had lived in Hobe Sound in Florida for around 10 years to be near Adam's grandad, but Adam moved back to the UK in 2013 and lived with his uncle before moving to an address in Ashton, Preston.

He suffered a serious arm injury after coming off his pushbike and was still recovering from surgery at the time of his death.

Andrei, who was first informed what had happened in a phone call, said: "To me there were two opportunities that the defendant could have avoided conflict.

"The first was that they didn't have to open the door to Adam and Chris, knowing who they were because they had been on a previous visit, and the second is that once they were walking away from the flat, there was no need for Rumble to follow them into the corridor, he could have simply closed the door.

"There were many testimonials given about Connor Rumble in court. If we had that opportunity, people Adam had met over the last eight years would have been able to talk about my son too.

"There are lots of good moments with him we remember .He was family orientated, it was always others first, he was not about himself.

"Possessions were not important to him, family and friends and enjoying life was. He didn't need the latest gizmos, it was all secondary.

"He was a social butterfly."

Sharing precious pictures of Adam, he added: "It is always desperately sad and upsetting to lose anyone in your life, whether it is due to illness or being involved in an accident for example, they are situations you cannot legislate for but still bring you total heartbreak.

"In the case of our son, his life was tragically cut short at the age of 25, and the fact it was all avoidable makes it even harder to accept.

"Of course our lives as a family have changed forever since November 15, 2020 and we experience a rollercoaster of emotions on a daily basis.

"It is never easy, often barely manageable, and a lot of the time the tears turn to anger, but always heartbreaking for all of us.

"It is all too easy to focus solely on our own feelings throughout this living hell, however it is Adam who has paid the ultimate price in all of this.

"Yes, he had some problems in his teenage years, which he had found the courage to accept and discuss with his doctor on occasion, and was already showing signs of improvement and more maturity on where he had been previously in his life.

"The truth is that Adam would not instigate violence or aggression, however he would step in and help a friend or even a stranger in the street if they needed it.

"Like all decent people, Adam never carried or liked weapons and would never use one no matter what the circumstances.

" The progress Adam had started to make in his personal life and the more positive outlook he was showing toward a settled working one was encouraging, sadly his true potential will now never be realised. "

At Adam's funeral, mourners were shown a canvas picture of him standing outside the Shankly Gates at Liverpool football ground, which now hangs in his parents' home.

Andrei added: "Adam loved football and would have been so excited and proud at how well England performed in the recent European Championships. It was devastating for us to watch any of their games, knowing how excited Adam would have been alongside his family and friends, whether at home or at the pub with friends.

"Adam was part of a large and close knit family. Beyond myself, his mum and two younger sisters he enjoyed the company of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who all miss him desperately.

"He was very proud and close to his sisters and will not now get to see one of them graduate from University, nor see how both their lives progress, like his would have through marriage and children.

" The list goes on, holidays, birthdays, Christmas and more, these things were all very important to him, because family was everything to him, first and foremost.

"We no longer get to see a simple text message or receive a phone call with his name appearing on the screen, things that we all take for granted. Any films we had watched with him, songs we knew he liked and sang badly along to, all bring a tear to our eyes knowing that they are gone forever.

"He was sensitive to others and always went out of his way to speak to anybody, especially if he thought they needed company and a chat would help.

"Adam’s friends would have all appeared in person in court, no matter what the travel distance and told you honestly from the heart about Adam’s good character in their testimonials, had they been allowed to.

"We sat and listened to what Connor Rumble’s family feel they are going through since he killed Adam, ultimately however, they will be able to keep visiting and talking to their son in person."

He added: "We have got no choice but to move on."

"But the verdict took us right back to November 15. We are struggling, there are good days and bad days."