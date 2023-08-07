Preston stabbing suspect released on bail after knife attack near Screwfix
The 28-year-old from Preston was arrested on suspicion of Section 1assault after a man in his 50s was stabbed in Fletcher Road on Friday morning (August 4).
The victim was slashed with a knife and suffered a serious wound to his arm in the attack near Screwfix at around 8.40am. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for emergency treatment.
The arrested man has since been released on bail pending further investigation.
Lancashire Police said the stabbing was an ‘isolated incident’ and detectives are not looking for any other suspects.
The injured man remained in a serious but stable condition at Royal Preston Hospital over the weekend.
Latest police update
Today (Monday, August 7), a police spokesperson said: “The 28-year-old man who was arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries. No other arrests or suspects.”