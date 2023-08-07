News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Man suffers gruesome injuries in knife attack
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Boy, 8, killed in collision with van was in care of local authority
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Preston stabbing suspect released on bail after knife attack near Screwfix

A man in his 20s who was arrested after a gruesome knife attack in Preston has been released on bail.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:28 BST

The 28-year-old from Preston was arrested on suspicion of Section 1assault after a man in his 50s was stabbed in Fletcher Road on Friday morning (August 4).

The victim was slashed with a knife and suffered a serious wound to his arm in the attack near Screwfix at around 8.40am. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for emergency treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The arrested man has since been released on bail pending further investigation.

The victim - man in his 50s - was slashed with a knife near Screwfix in Fletcher Road, Preston at around 8.40am on Friday (August 4). A 28-year-old man from Preston was arrested and has since been bailedThe victim - man in his 50s - was slashed with a knife near Screwfix in Fletcher Road, Preston at around 8.40am on Friday (August 4). A 28-year-old man from Preston was arrested and has since been bailed
The victim - man in his 50s - was slashed with a knife near Screwfix in Fletcher Road, Preston at around 8.40am on Friday (August 4). A 28-year-old man from Preston was arrested and has since been bailed
Most Popular

Lancashire Police said the stabbing was an ‘isolated incident’ and detectives are not looking for any other suspects.

The injured man remained in a serious but stable condition at Royal Preston Hospital over the weekend.

Latest police update

Today (Monday, August 7), a police spokesperson said: “The 28-year-old man who was arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries. No other arrests or suspects.”