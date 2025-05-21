Leyland man, 20, arrested after woman stabbed near Fishergate Hill in Preston
The victim was slashed with a knife near the River Ribble in Broadgate, close to Fishergate Hill, at around 7pm.
She sought treatment for her wounds at Royal Preston Hospital where staff reported her injuries to police.
Lancashire Police said the 20-year-old man from Leyland is in custody on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.
Officers set up a cordon at the scene today, on a footpath close to the River Ribble, as an investigation into the knife attack continues.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Lancashire Police said the stabbing is being treated as an ‘isolated incident’, but said patrols will be ramped up in the area over the coming days.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday evening by our colleagues at Royal Preston Hospital, after a woman in her 30s presented to them with injuries, reporting that she had been assaulted.
“The assault is reported to have taken place on Fishergate Hill, Preston at around 7pm.
“It was reported there had been an altercation in which the woman had been threatened with a knife and suffered a slash injury to her arm.
“A20-year-old man from Leyland is in custody on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and enquiries are ongoing.
“This is being treated as an isolated incident. Residents will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.
“Anyone with information or footage which could assist our enquiries is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting log 1328 of May 20.”