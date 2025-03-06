A bomb scare saw shoppers evacuated from St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston this morning.

Police were called to St George’s at 9.16am after it was reported the shopping centre was the target of a bomb threat.

The alarm was activated and staff and shoppers were instructed to leave the centre immediately, with police arriving on scene shortly afterwards.

Police at the scene outside St George's Shopping Centre in Preston today (Thursday, March 6) | Ron Parker

Officers were soon able to establish that there was no risk to the wider public and St George’s was deemed safe to reopen.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is under way to trace the origin of the threat.

A police spokesperson said: “At 9.16am today (March 6) we were called to a report that St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston had been evacuated after one of its tenants had received threats over social media.

“Our officers have attended and established that there was no risk to the wider public and the shopping centre has since fully re-opened.

“Work is ongoing to establish the origin of the threat and take the appropriate action.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 295 of March 6, 2025.”