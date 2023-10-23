News you can trust since 1886
Preston shop robberies see Co-Op and Bargain Booze raided in Plungington Road

Shop staff were left badly shaken after two armed robberies on the same street in Preston on Sunday (October 22).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 12:45 BST
Lancashire Police said a manhunt is under way for the suspect who robbed the Co-op and Bargain Booze stores in Plungington yesterday.

The Co-op store, at the corner of Plungington Road and Ripon Street, was targeted first in an armed robbery shortly after 8am.

Shop staff were threatened with a weapon while the tills were prised open and a quantity of cash was stolen from the register.

The Co-Op store in Plungington Road, Preston, was robbed shortly after 8am on Sunday (October 22)The Co-Op store in Plungington Road, Preston, was robbed shortly after 8am on Sunday (October 22)
The man got away and police were called to the scene. But just hours later, at the other end of Plungington Road, another robbery was reported at the Bargain Booze store.

At 4.43pm, the man burst into the off license and again threatened staff with violence before getting away with cash and alcohol.

According to staff, the offender fitted a similar description to the suspect in the robbery at Co-op earlier that day.

Lancashire Police have not arrested anyone at this stage but said enquiries are under way. Both shops reopened later in the evening.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.09am yesterday to the Co-Op store, Plungington, Preston, to a report of a robbery. A quantity of cash was taken.

"We were then called at 4.43pm yesterday to Bargain Booze, Plungington, to a report of robbery. A quantity of cash and alcohol were taken.”

The Post asked Lancashire Police for more details – including whether the offender was armed – but the force refused to comment further.

"We’re not going to provide any further information on this,” added a police spokesperson.