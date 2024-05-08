Preston shop loses alcohol licence after selling booze to 15-year-old child
An off-licence in Preston has had its alcohol licence withdrawn after it was caught selling booze to a 15-year-old.
Licensing officers lodged an application to review the premises licence at Khan Stores in Miller Road last month due to poor management of the premises, non-compliance of the condition of the Premise Licence and the sale of alcohol to a 15-year-old child.
The Licensing Sub-Committee decided to revoke the premises licence which means that, following an appeal period, the premises can no longer sell alcohol.
Lancashire Police warned that if the shop ignores the revocation beyond the appeal period then prosecution under the Licensing Act could be sought which holds a maximum sentence of an unlimited fine and/or six months imprisonment along with the alcohol seized.
PC Ste Connolly from Police Licensing said: “We welcome the decision of the licensing sub-committee, which was necessary to address the issues at the premises and we hope that this will send out a strong message to shopkeepers and licensees that irresponsibly sell alcohol to those who are underage.
“This decision helps us to tackle alcohol harm in Preston and we will continue to work closely with the local community and our partners to help to keep the public safe.”