Have your say

A Preston schoolgirl has been found 'safe and well' after going missing at the weekend.

Lola Fannon, 14, was reported missing at around 1pm on Saturday (December 21), leading police to issue a public appeal to help find her.

Lola Fannon, 14, has been found after being reported missing over the weekend. Pic: Lancashire Police

But this morning (December 23), Lancashire Police confirmed that the teenager has been found safe.

A police spokesman said: "Further to our appeal over the weekend for a missing 14-year-old girl, we are pleased to announce she has now been found, safe and well."