Preston Rolex burglar wants to prove he can remain drug free, court told

Daniel Edmondson, 29, of Fishergate Hill, Preston, burgled the Preston second hand shop on March 10 last year at around 4.30pm.

Preston Crown Court heard a staff member had been standing in the shop when he heard loud bangs, and found the window display had been destroyed.

Members of the public saw a man in a blue jacket running away.

Two members of staff chased him towards Lune Street and another jewellery shop and Edmondson dropped items, including a hammer.

He was identified from CCTV on April 2.

When arrested by police Edmondson, who has 36 convictions, told them: "It's gone, it went ages ago."

In an interview he said he was in debt to a man called Billy and had been ordered to go to Cash Converters and steal from the display.

His defence lawyer Kimberley Obrusik said his life had been blighted by drugs and that this was his first burglary offence.

She added: "Not only does he feel he's getting too old for this but he has a genuine desire to remain drug free for his partner and his son."

Judge Richard Gioserano, imposing 16 months suspended for two years, said: "It's time to try something else isn't it, as he approaches his 30th birthday?

"In my judgement now is the time to strike, now is the time doing something else has the greatest chance of success but whether it does is up to you.

"It is the prospect, that I'm told exists, of some genuine rehabilitation here that leads me to suspend the sentence."

He was given a drug rehabilitation order for 12 months and a rehabilitation activity requirement.