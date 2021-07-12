Preston rapist Harley Lishman is starting an extended jail term after attacking two vulnerable children

Harley Lishman, 20 of no fixed abode, was ruled to be a dangerous offender by Judge Philip Parry, who said he posed a risk to other girls.

The sentence means he could apply for parole after serving two thirds but would only be released if the Parole Board deem he is not a risk, and he will be on the Sex Offender's Register for life.

Lishman befriended both youngsters on social media, before becoming "manipulative" and eventually raping them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harley Lishman

Preston's Sessions House Court was told he had attacked the girls in his Vauxhall Corsa.

Prosecuting, Huw Edwards said Lishman's first victim, was groomed while at high school, with him telling her: "Oh it's a bit young, but I can do it because you're quite pretty."

Lishman, who eventually lured her to a Starbucks store in Preston, had tried to pressure her into having sex.

During his behaviour towards her, he made remark she was his "little girl", told her to "stop being a wimp", and demanded sexual pictures of her in her school uniform.

He became aggressive and went on to tell her he would "kill her and rape her dead body".

The court heard after she reported the attack, he contacted her threatening to kill himself and begged her not to press charges.

In a victim statement she revealed how the trauma had led to her seeking therapy, struggling with her self worth and did not want to let new people in her life due to "fear of them hurting" her.

Lishman turned his attention to an even younger child, whose mother discovered messages from him on her phone.

The youngster was contacted by him on Snapchat and they had exchanged photographs.

Disturbingly, the app was allowed to track and share the girl's location and she received a message from Lishman saying he was "near her" and wanted to meet.

The court heard he gave her a coat to "cover up" her school uniform.

At one point he told her: "You've gone off with a 19 year old you know, and that's like a privilege."

Lishman told the child he "owned her", that he was "her daddy", and that he would " dominate her" and "punish her" if she did not do what he instructed.

He also said: "I'm obviously more clever than you."

The girl was later attacked in his car.

In a harrowing statement she said she found it hard to sleep, adding: "I have so many thoughts. I'm worried about will I get justice, will it happen again, and are there any other girls this has happened to.

"I still get confused about whether the rape was my fault."

Lishman admits rape of a child under 13 and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Judge Philip Parry said he had "displayed what can only be described as sexual aggression" and had "derived sexual pleasure" from his crimes against the girls, who he knew were vulnerable or lonely.

Remarking on the "devastating impact on their young lives" he added: " Your exchanges were manipulative, frightening and they became increasingly aggressive."

Referring to the youngest girl, he said: " So there is no doubt at all I make it clear she did nothing wrong - you did everything wrong."