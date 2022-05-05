Rapist Amanuel Tsegay, 37, caught a train from Manchester to Preston where he stalked the city streets in search of victims before attacking two lone women on September 22, 2019.

The CCTV footage was released by Lancashire Police after Tsegay, of Lords Avenue, Salford, was jailed for 18 years and seven months at Sessions House in Preston yesterday (Wednesday, May 4).

Speaking of the footage, Det Insp Fiona Jackson, from Lancashire Police, said: “Amanuel Tsegay is a sexual predator and it is clear from CCTV footage that he was prowling around the centre of Preston looking for vulnerable women.

Chilling footage shows rapist Amanuel Tsegay prowling for victims across Preston city centre before raping a teenager near the Guild Hall and sexually assaulting another woman on the same night

"He raped one young woman, forced another woman into a kiss and made lewd comments about performing a sex act towards two others.”

The 18-year-old rape victim was targeted by Tsegay at around 4.20am after he found her separated from her friends following a night out in the city.

The teenager had been walking along Lancaster Road alone when she was confronted by Tsegay near the Harris Museum. He led her towards grassland between the Guild Hall and the bus station where he raped her.

Amanuel Tsegay, 37, has been jailed for 18 years for raping a young woman and sexually assaulting another on the same night in Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

In a victim impact statement read out in court, she said: “Before that night I was happy, I liked to meet new people and make new friends. I didn’t have any worries and now that has all changed.”

Since the attack, she has been unable to sleep, suffers recurring nightmares and has been forced to give up her job due to anxiety.

Another victim, aged 19, was grabbed by Tsegay who forced himself on her that same night after she kindly offered him some food. She now fears leaving her own home.