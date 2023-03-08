Lancashire Police had initially planned to ask Preston City Council to revoke the licence of The Wellfield Arms, in Plungington, following what the force described as over 20 minutes of “serious and sustained acts of violence” during an incident last month.

However, after Amber Taverns, the company that owns the Adelphi Street venue, offered to impose tough conditions on its right to trade from the site, councillors on the town hall’s licensing sub-committee agreed that it could start serving punters again from the end of April - a move supported by the constabulary.

From that point, the pub’s late-night opening hours will be slashed, door supervisors employed on the busiest nights of the week and a dress code introduced in an attempt to attract the “right type” of clientele, in the words of brewery bosses.

The Wellfield Arms has seen a spate of violent incidents in recent years

Officers descended on The Wellfield shortly after midnight on 5th February after receiving several reports of a large-scale fight which had started inside the premises before bursting out onto the street.

An ambulance was called for one man found with “significant bleeding to the skull”, who was apparently knocked unconscious during the incident, having been hit in the head with a glass. Two other men suffered facial injuries which also required hospital treatment.

A police report to the committee stated that it was only “through sheer luck that those injured have not [sustained] more serious injuries, or worse”.

The pub was closed after serious injuries were sustained by several punters who were involved in a prolonged fight last month

Committee members were shown CCTV of the fight - footage that was played in private after the Post was excluded from the meeting when police argued that their live investigation, under which several people have so far been arrested, could be harmed if details of what had been captured on camera were reported at this stage.

Lancashire police constable Stephen Connolly told the hearing that there had been 190 incident reports related to the pub since 2009 - around double the average for licensed premises in Plungington. Thirty of those have involved violence - three times the average for the ward.

He said that “the trend” for trouble at the increasingly hostile hostelry appeared to have started in 2019 - and had seen a “dramatic increase” since 2021. Councillors were presented with a list of incidents dating back 18 months, including violence inside and outside the premises, allegations of drug dealing and claims that the pub was trading beyond its licenced hours.

The city council’s environmental health team has also received several noise-related complaints in recent years, with problems for nearby households stemming from late-night use of the pub’s beer garden and doors and windows being left open while music is being played or karaoke staged.

The company that owns The Wellfield says lessons have been learned following the trouble at the venue - and its most recent operator has been removed

PC Connolly accepted that most of the reports to the police had been for relatively low-level incidents “in the grand scheme of things”. But he added that the disturbance last month had “tipped the scales considerably”, resulting in the original request to revoke The Wellfield’s licence.

Amber Taverns voluntarily closed the premises following that incident - although it would have been shut down in any case under interim steps taken by the council pending this week’s full hearing.

Representing the Blackpool-based pub company at the committee, solicitor Andy Grimsey said that what had happened on 5th February could only be described as “shocking”.

“We don't want to see that sort of incident in any pub in our portfolio,” he told the three-strong panel of councillors.

The pub will now close two hours earlier than it has done on most nights in an attempt to deter those who could cause disorder

While Mr. Grimsey accepted that there were lessons to be learned for the firm, he stressed that its business model involves entering into an operator’s agreement with the individuals who run its pubs - meaning that they are self-employed, act as the designated premises supervisor (DPS) for their venue and enjoy a level of autonomy, while also receiving the necessary “support” from the pub company. Amber Taverns remains the premises licence holder for all of its 162 sites - five of which are in Preston.

Mr. Grimsey said that the fracas that had closed The Wellfield had brought to light the fact that the pub’s operator, Deborah Strickland - who took control in 2021 - “was not informing us of…incidents - she was not completing the incident forms that we have as our standard procedure”.

“With any partnership, there is a degree of trust,” he said.

Ms. Strickland - who was not at the committee meeting - has had her operator's agreement with Amber Taverns terminated. PC Connolly said she had admitted in a conversation with him last year that she had “struggled in emptying the premises at night”.

Mr. Grimsey set out more than dozen conditions that Amber Taverns had offered to have put on the licence for The Wellfield - including an 11pm finish to the sale of alcohol. The pub is currently able to trade until 1am Monday to Thursday, 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays and 12.30am on Sundays.

The solicitor said that the change would put off “some of these yobbos” who had been gravitating towards The Wellfield.

“They’ll want to go somewhere they can carry on and not be kicked out at eleven o'clock,” Mr. Grimsey said.

The firm also offered to employ two door supervisors on Friday and Saturday nights from 8pm and serve drinks only in plastic containers during the same hours. Use of the beer garden will end at 10pm.

The new rules were supported by the police - who will also get a veto over any future DPS - and accepted by the committee, with some minor modifications.

The pub will automatically remain closed for the next 21 days during the standard appeal period and then, as agreed between Amber Taverns and the committee, stay shut for a further month - signifying “a clear cut with the past”, Mr. Grimsey said.

Committee chair Javed Iqbal said that the seriousness of the incident last month would usually have led to him and his fellow councillors permanently suspending The Wellfield’s licence.

However, he said that the previous good record of the company in the city had stood it in good stead. PC Connolly had told councillors that none of its other venues in Preston or elsewhere in Central Lancashire had ever come to his attention and that the firm had been proactive in contacting the force to advise of its planning for major football matches.

Cllr Iqbal added that it was clear that the firm had taken what had happened at The Wellfield “seriously”.

“We want to make sure that [the pub] is safe for the people of Preston,” he added.

However, committee member Cllr John Potter warned that any future trouble at any Amber Taverns site in Preston would not be viewed kindly..

“You’re only as strong as your weakest link,” Cllr Potter said, describing the company's oversight of its premises supervisors as “lacking”.

The meeting heard that the firm was moving to require its DPSs to actively record when there had been no incidents at their pub - rather than simply leaving the incident log blank - in an attempt to root out any opportunity to mislead.

Area manager Ashley Roberts said that she wanted to see the dozen or so pubs under her supervision “recording every single thing”, as they were obliged to do - and promised that the company would be “more proactive” in ensuring that that was the case.

She added that the five Amber Taverns pubs in Preston shared information with each other about people who had been banned from any one of their premises.

“Everyone is quite well known, generally, in Preston - so you…know who you wouldn’t let in the pub,” Ms. Roberts said.

THE NEW RULES FOR THE WELLFIELD

The authorised licensable activities at the pub have been amended to allow:

***live music (indoors) Monday to Sunday 19.00-23.00;

***recorded music (indoors) Monday to Saturday 10.00-23.00 and Sunday midday to 23.00;

***sale by retail of alcohol (on and off the premises) Monday to Saturday 10.00-23.00 and Sunday 11.00-23.00;

***opening hours Monday to Saturday 10.00-23.30 and Sunday 11.00-23.30.

The non- standard times relating to live music, recorded music, sale by retail of alcohol and opening hours have been removed removed.

In addition:

***A minimum of two door supervisors must be on duty on Fridays and Saturdays from 20.00 hours and must remain on duty until the premises are closed and all the customers have left. The need for door supervisors at any other time will be risked assessed and cognisance will be taken of police advice. Door staff shall wear hi-Viz jackets or tabards.

***On Fridays and Saturdays from 20.00 hours, all drinks must only be served in polycarbonate or plastic containers or any other similar material. At other times the need for their use shall be risk assessed.

***The premises shall maintain and comply with a written dress code, to be approved by the police.

***The premises licence holder shall have a written drugs policy approved by the police, a copy of which will be held at the premises and be available for inspection by the licensing authority and police.

***Notwithstanding the police power to object to any proposed new Designated Premises Supervisor ...the sale of alcohol is not authorised unless the police have approved in writing any proposed new Designated Premises Supervisor. (For the avoidance of doubt, this is a one–off power of veto for the police for any new proposed DPS and does not mean that the police can withdraw their approval once given, subject to their normal powers of review).

***The premises licence holder’s area manager shall attend monthly meetings with the police, unless alternative arrangements are made and agreed in writing between the parties.

***An existing condition shall be amended to read: "An incident book shall be kept and maintained and within 24 hours shall record the time, date and comprehensive details of all incidents of crime and disorder. The incident book shall be made available for inspection on request by the licensing authority or the police.

***Signage shall be erected in the premises advising patrons to keep noise levels down and to leave quietly to protect nearby residents.

***The use of the beer garden, excluding the smoking area...shall be limited to 10.00 - 22.00 hours during the licensed hours.

***An existing condition will be removed and replaced with: "Windows and doors shall be kept closed whilst amplified music or voice is being played, save for the safe access to and egress from the premises.

***The DPS or deputy manager or other senior member of staff shall routinely monitor the beer garden and the boundary of the premises to ensure that noise levels are not excessive and take appropriate steps to reduce noise levels.

***An existing condition relating to crime and disorder will be removed.