Police carried out a test purchasing operation at pubs and bars in the city centre last week as part of Operation Centurion – the force’s commitment to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Working alongside Lancashire Trading Standards and the Lancashire Police Cadets, eleven premises were visited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five sold alcohol to the 16-year- old test purchasers, with staff failing to follow the ‘Check 25’ age verification policy.

Bar staff in Preston were hit with £90 fines after they were caught selling alcohol to underage teenagers (Credit: Kevin McGuinness)

Bar staff who completed the sale were issued with £90 fixed penalty notices and multi-agency inspections will now take place at the premises.

Premises that failed will be re-tested in the future, and if they fail a second time, they risk a review of the premises licence along with prosecution for persistently selling alcohol to children.

PC Ste Connelly, from Preston’s Licensing team said, “Children accessing alcohol often results in anti-social behaviour and criminality and these test purchasing operations will help to tackle issues within our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to remind Licensed Premises of their obligation to protect children from harm and encourage them to consider refresher training for staff ahead of the school holidays. There will be further test purchasing in the coming months and those premises that failed will be revisited.”

County Councillor Michael Green, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “These test purchase operations are a key part of our plans to protect the health of young people, and to reduce the burden of drinking on our communities. We will not tolerate anyone selling alcohol to underage children in Lancashire.

“Our Trading Standards Team and Police colleagues work with businesses to ensure they comply with the law and act responsibly.

“Five failures out of eleven premises is a shocking statistic, and further test purchases will be carried out in the future with action taken against those choosing not to take their legal responsibilities seriously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad