Nathan Gould, 30, of Mather Street, Blackpool appeared before the resort’s Magistrates Court today where he admitted stealing vinyl records from the HMV store in Bank Hey Street.

He told the court he suffers from kleptomania – a rare compulsive disorder where the urge to steal things sometimes becomes uncontrollable.

Gould has been suspended from duties at Preston Prison after he was arrested and charged with targeting the HMV store four times in three months where he stole a number of Elton John vinyl records worth more than £1,500

Gould was bailed on condition that he does not enter HMV pending preparation of pre-sentence reports on him.

“This is the repeat targeting of the same store,” said prosecutor Pam Smith, but Trevor Colebourne, defending, said the thefts were due to his client’s ‘uncontrollable urge to steal’.

He added that medical reports are being prepared on the prison officer who had no previous convictions.

