Preston prison arson attack - man appears in court

A man has been charged in connection with a blaze at HMP Preston.

By Stef Hall
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 12:30 pm

Richard Schofield 32, and now of HM Prison Manchester, is accused of arson being reckless as to whether life and arson recklessly endangering life, as well as administering a noxious thing to a person two days later.

It follows a blaze discovered at the jail on May 10 last year.

HMP Preston

Prosecutors allege Schofield destroyed plastic rubbish bags and contents by fire and threw human excrement at a prison officer on May 12.

He will appear before Preston Crown Court on November 22.

