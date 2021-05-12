Preston prison arson attack - man appears in court

Richard Schofield 32, and now of HM Prison Manchester, is accused of arson being reckless as to whether life and arson recklessly endangering life, as well as administering a noxious thing to a person two days later.

It follows a blaze discovered at the jail on May 10 last year.

HMP Preston

Prosecutors allege Schofield destroyed plastic rubbish bags and contents by fire and threw human excrement at a prison officer on May 12.

He will appear before Preston Crown Court on November 22.

