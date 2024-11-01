Preston Police want to speak to this man after an Uber Driver was racially abused

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2024, 14:16 BST
Preston Police have shared an image of a man they wish to speak to following a racially abusive incident last month.
Do you recognise this man?placeholder image
Do you recognise this man? | Preston Police
Preston Police have asked members of the public if they recongise the above man.

They want to speak to him as part of their enquiries into an incident where an Uber driver was racially abused and his vehicle briefly driven away.

It happened at around 1.17am on Friday 4th October when the driver picked up four people – three men and a woman – from Guy’s Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow.

The Uber headed towards Preston on the A6 but the driver stopped after a short distance.

The passengers were ejected from the vehicle and the driver himself got out.

The man in the image got into the driver’s seat and drove the Uber for approximately 10 metres before stopping.

If you recognise him, please call 101 – log 0129 of 4th October 2024 – or email [email protected].

