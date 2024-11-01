Preston Police want to speak to this man after an Uber Driver was racially abused

Preston Police have shared an image of a man they wish to speak to following a racially abusive incident last month.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise this man? | Preston Police

Preston Police have asked members of the public if they recongise the above man.

They want to speak to him as part of their enquiries into an incident where an Uber driver was racially abused and his vehicle briefly driven away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It happened at around 1.17am on Friday 4th October when the driver picked up four people – three men and a woman – from Guy’s Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow.

Read More Lancashire Police issue appeal as 12-year-old boy seriously injured in Halloween crash

The Uber headed towards Preston on the A6 but the driver stopped after a short distance.

The passengers were ejected from the vehicle and the driver himself got out.

The man in the image got into the driver’s seat and drove the Uber for approximately 10 metres before stopping.

If you recognise him, please call 101 – log 0129 of 4th October 2024 – or email [email protected].