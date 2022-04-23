Officers were alerted to the vehicle when a child was seen jumping around.

In all, they found seven people in the five-seater Volkswagen, five of them children and one aged just two.

Only the driver, given a Traffic Offence Report by police at the scene, was wearing a seat belt. Points and a fine are likely to follow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The image shared by Preston Police of the stopped vehicle