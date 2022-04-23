Preston Police shocked to find five children not wearing seat belts crammed into Volkswagen

Police in Preston were shocked to find five unrestrained children in the back of a car which they stopped in the city.

By Adam Lord
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 11:09 am

Officers were alerted to the vehicle when a child was seen jumping around.

In all, they found seven people in the five-seater Volkswagen, five of them children and one aged just two.

Only the driver, given a Traffic Offence Report by police at the scene, was wearing a seat belt. Points and a fine are likely to follow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The image shared by Preston Police of the stopped vehicle

A statement from Preston Police on Facebook read: “Vehicle stopped as a child could be seen jumping around. Surprisingly there were 5 children in the rear, one a 2 year old, 7 people in total in a car with only 5 belts, only the driver with a belt on. TOR issued. Driver will be receiving points and a fine.”