Officers were alerted to the vehicle when a child was seen jumping around.
In all, they found seven people in the five-seater Volkswagen, five of them children and one aged just two.
Only the driver, given a Traffic Offence Report by police at the scene, was wearing a seat belt. Points and a fine are likely to follow.
The image shared by Preston Police of the stopped vehicle
A statement from Preston Police on Facebook read: “Vehicle stopped as a child could be seen jumping around. Surprisingly there were 5 children in the rear, one a 2 year old, 7 people in total in a car with only 5 belts, only the driver with a belt on. TOR issued. Driver will be receiving points and a fine.”