Preston police have asked for the public’s help in identifying men they want to speak to about a burglary last month.

Sharing footage of two men walking down a street, police say they would like to speak to them in connection with an aggravated burglary that left a man in his 30s with facial injuries.

Preston Police were called to De Lacy Street in Preston at 10.35pm on Sunday, September 24 to reports of a burglary.