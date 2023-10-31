Preston Police share footage of men they want to speak to following burglary that left a man with facial injuries
Preston police have asked for the public’s help in identifying men they want to speak to about a burglary last month.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sharing footage of two men walking down a street, police say they would like to speak to them in connection with an aggravated burglary that left a man in his 30s with facial injuries.
Preston Police were called to De Lacy Street in Preston at 10.35pm on Sunday, September 24 to reports of a burglary.
If you recognise them, or have any information that may aid the polcie investigation, contact us on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1458 of September 24.