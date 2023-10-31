News you can trust since 1886
Preston Police share footage of men they want to speak to following burglary that left a man with facial injuries

Preston police have asked for the public’s help in identifying men they want to speak to about a burglary last month.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:01 GMT
Sharing footage of two men walking down a street, police say they would like to speak to them in connection with an aggravated burglary that left a man in his 30s with facial injuries.

Preston Police were called to De Lacy Street in Preston at 10.35pm on Sunday, September 24 to reports of a burglary.

If you recognise them, or have any information that may aid the polcie investigation, contact us on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1458 of September 24.