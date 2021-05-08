Preston Police searching for Scottish man who was last seen in London
A Scottish man who was last seen in London could be in Preston.
Alan Zawadski, 30, from Dundee, was last seen on May 1 in the Islington area of London and a day later he spoke to his mother and told her he was travelling to her address in Preston.
He has not been heard from since and police are very concerned for his welfare and are appealing for information to help find him.
Det Ch Insp Mike Gladwin, of Preston Police, said: “Alan has been missing for close to a week now and this is very worrying.
“We believe he was travelling to the Preston area to see his mother – have you seen a man matching his description? He may appear to be in a poorly or confused state.
“If you can help with our investigation please come forward as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information can call police on 101. In an emergency call 999.