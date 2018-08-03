Preston Police's missing person appeal for Andrew Woods from Fulwood

Have your say

Police in Preston are appealing for help in finding missing man Andrew Woods.

Andrew, 42, from Fulwood, has not been since 10am this morning in Eastgate.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with short, dark-brown hair.

He was wearing a blue, possibly green t-shirt, blue jeans, a dark blue jacket and black Nike trainers at the time of his disappearance.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information to help find him.

"If you can help us please call 101 quoting log 0452 of August 3."