Preston Police need help identifying two men wanted in connection with burglary
Preston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men wanted in connection with a burglary.
Police would like to speak to them in connection with a burglary which happened in Preston in the early hours of Sunday, October 8 2023.
In the picture shared by police the two men, who both look like they are in the early twenties, are wearing plain black T-shirts and no face coverings.
If you can help, call 101 quoting the log number 0271 of 8th October 2023.