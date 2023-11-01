News you can trust since 1886
Preston Police need help identifying two men wanted in connection with burglary

Preston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men wanted in connection with a burglary.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 1st Nov 2023, 07:37 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 07:49 GMT
Police would like to speak to them in connection with a burglary which happened in Preston in the early hours of Sunday, October 8 2023.

In the picture shared by police the two men, who both look like they are in the early twenties, are wearing plain black T-shirts and no face coverings.

If you can help, call 101 quoting the log number 0271 of 8th October 2023.