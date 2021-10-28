Preston Police issue video statement following reports of city centre spiking

Today, Preston Police have issued a video statement following reports of spiking in the city centre over the previous weekend.

In the video, Rhiana Clarkson, a police community support officer at Preston Police, explained what the force was doing to tackle the issue, and issued advice on how members of the public can stay safe.

Rhiana said: "We’re working with BID Preston partners, licensed venues and the council to make sure that people feel safe when they’re out with friends and out with family drinking in Preston city centre.

There have been numerous reports of spiking in Preston this week.

"We’re going to increase patrols in the centre and feel free to approach us when you see us if anything goes wrong, if you’re feeling like you have been spiked or your friend needs help.

"We are working with licensed premises to take all the necessary steps to avoid this and to prevent it from happening again."

Earlier this week, the Post reported that three women were apparently spiked by injection at Switch nightclub on Saturday night, whilst another woman suspects she was spiked at Blitz nightclub that same night.

Michele Kane's body is covered with bruises after she suffered numerous seizures whilst collapsed on the street outside Blitz nightclub on Saturday morning.

These Preston incidents come following a spate in drink and injection spikings across the country, which in turn have led to a string of club boycotts nationwide this week.

Rhiana added: "All the advice that I can give you as an officer is to stay vigilant, stick with friends and report, report anything that seems off, report anything that has happened and you want to just make us aware of it, and also visit talk to frank website that gives you all the advice you will need."

For more information and advice visit www.talktofrank.com/news/spiking or phone Frank on 0800 77 66 00.